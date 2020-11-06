Get ready for more sunshine!

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 68 (62-70) Wind SW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear with fog. Low 42 (38-44) Wind SW 3-8-5 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70 (64-72) Wind SW 3-8 mph

We've been talking about high pressure giving us some very nice Fall weather, and we're going to do the same for the next few days.

Friday and the weekend will be dominated by sunshine and highs in the 60s even some 70s! Lows will be cool, but not overly cold, in the 40s.

A cold front will begin approaching on Tuesday. That will be our next chance of showers. It looks like these will hold off a little later, at night. The cold front will come through Wednesday. This will give us a better chance of rain and showers.

This will be followed by cooler, more seasonable weather Thursday.

