Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger goes into Pittsburgh’s game against longtime rival Dallas with nearly 7,500 career passes in the regular season. The two choices to start for the Cowboys don’t have 10 between them. Put that high on the list of reasons Dallas is the biggest underdog it has been at home in 31 years with the undefeated Steelers visiting Sunday. Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush will make a first career start for Dallas a week after rookie Ben DiNucci did the same. Gilbert and Rush have been around the NFL much longer without much action.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State will look to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2001 when the Nittany Lions host Maryland. Penn State fell on the road to Indiana in the opener and was drilled at home last week by No. 3 Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have long dominated their series with the Terrapins, winning 40 of 43 meetings. Coach James Franklin says his team can’t rely on history to fix the problems that have popped up early in the season. Maryland is coming off a thrilling victory at Minnesota. The Terrapins are led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, now with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A season that began with high expectations for Florida State and Pittsburgh has instead been disappointing. The Panthers have just two Atlantic Coast Conference wins and have allowed 30 or more points in four straight games, all of them losses. Meanwhile, the Seminoles have won just one ACC contest and have given up 35 points per game. Florida State also has allowed more than 500 offensive yards in its last three games.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense are growing more comfortable making it up as they go along. The team went to an up-tempo, no-huddle approach in the second half last week against Baltimore. It helped spark the Steelers to a 28-24 victory. Roethlisberger likened it to playing “backyard football.” The 17-year veteran gave most of the credit to the offense’s success to his young wide receivers. The Steelers have five receivers who are age 24 or younger. Pittsburgh takes its 7-0 record to Dallas this weekend.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles reached the midpoint of their season with a losing record and a spot in first place. Only in the NFC East. The Eagles (3-4-1) won two straight games entering a bye to take control of the weakest division in the NFL. They struggled to earn both victories over the Giants (1-7) and Cowboys (2-6) but they have reasons for optimism. They’ve played better recently, injured players are closer to returning, and several rookies and younger players have gained valuable experience seeing extended action.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The 18th-ranked SMU Mustangs got a couple of extra days to prepare for a game at Temple. The American Athletic Conference pushed the game back two days to Saturday to allow for the best chance of it being played this week. Temple is coming off a loss at Tulane when the Owls were missing nine players from their two-deep roster because of COVID-19 issues and injuries. SMU bounced back from its only loss with a home win over Navy. The 6-1 Mustangs now have a clear path to the conference title game if they keep winning.