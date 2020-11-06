North Denmark in lockdown over mutated virus in mink farms

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — More than a quarter million Danes have gone into lockdown in a northern region of the country where a mutated variation of the coronavirus has infected minks being farmed for their fur, leading to an order to kill millions of the animals. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Friday’s move was contain the virus, and it came two days after the government ordered the cull of all 15 million minks bred at Denmark’s 1,139 mink farms. Health experts say that tests need to be done but that there is so far no evidence that the mutated version poses an increased danger to people or vaccine efforts.