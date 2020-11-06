Perdue, Ossoff head to Georgia US Senate runoff

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff will face off in a Jan. 5 runoff in Georgia for Perdue’s Senate seat. The contest is one of two high-profile runoffs in the state that could determine which party controls the upper chamber. Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel was able to get enough votes to prevent either candidate from clearing the 50% threshold needed for an outright win. The contest has already seen huge spending from outside groups on both sides and millions of dollars more are expected to pour into the state ahead of the runoff. Perdue is a close ally of President Donald Trump.