Pleasant evening to kickoff the weekend

TONIGHT: Clear skies early. Patchy fog late. Low of 42 (38-45). Winds out of the southwest at 3-8 mph.



SATURDAY: Few clouds early giving way to sunny skies. High of 70 (63-73). Winds light out of the southwest.



SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Patchy fog late. Low of 40 (38-44). Winds light and variable.



SUNDAY: Low clouds and patchy fog early. Mostly sunny skies by noon. High of 71. Low of 42. Winds light and variable.



MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 68. Low of 48.



TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to sunny. High of 67. Low of 54.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. 60%. High of 66. Low of 48.



THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler. High of 54. Low of 34.



Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a passing shower. 20%. High of 50.

Another beautiful evening ahead for the Southern Tier as conditions remain mostly clear before midnight. Patches of fog do develop during the early morning hours leading to a few clouds first thing tomorrow morning. By the afternoon the sun returns helping temperatures warm into the upper 60s to low 70s.



The weather is almost on repeat for Sunday as some fog is possible early on but sunshine by noon time as times warm into the 70s!



This pattern continues Monday and Tuesday with the potential of some record high temperatures being set.



Late Tuesday into Wednesday, there is the chance for shower to develop as a frontal system passes through the region. As it stand currently, best shot of rain will be Wednesday morning with scattered showers lingering into the afternoon hours.



Behind the front, temperatures dip back into the 50s for Thursday and Friday.