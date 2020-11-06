Poland’s police block meeting points on 16th day of protests

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s police are trying to prevent anti-government protesters from gathering anew on the 16th straight day of daily nationwide demonstrations that were triggered by a court ruling that further tightened one of Europe’s strictest abortion laws. Nationwide protests by predominantly young people who are demanding greater rights for women and the right-wing government to step down have been joined by owners of businesses that the government ordered shut in an anti-pandemic measure. Police blocked the protest’s meeting point in Warsaw Friday and have been taking steps recently to discourage people from participating, by checking their documents and taking down their names.