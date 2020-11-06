Armed men arrested near Philadelphia vote counting location

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say two armed men were arrested Thursday near the convention center where an ongoing vote count could decide the presidential election. Police say the men traveled to the city in a Hummer and did not have permits to carry the weapons in Pennsylvania. They were arrested after police received a tip about their plans. A silver Hummer with Virginia license plates was parked Friday at the location where police say they found the men. It was adorned with an American flag and a window sticker for the right-wing conspiracy theory QAnon.