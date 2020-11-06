Pressure mounts, rifts emerge at Fox News over election

NEW YORK (AP) — The steady counting of votes that appears to be moving Democrat Joe Biden closer to the presidency is exposing rifts at Fox News Channel, cable television’s top-rated network and the one favored by President Donald Trump’s supporters. Some on Fox have noted that Trump has not provided evidence to support his claims of voter irregularity. But there’s anger on Fox News’ prime time, where its most popular personalities reside. Sean Hannity has suggested Pennsylvania should re-do its election. Tucker Carlson says news organizations should slow down and avoid hasty calls. The network has been criticized, but is standing by its election night decision to call the tight race in Arizona for Biden.