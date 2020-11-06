Section IV postpones indoor track and field season

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- After Section IV postponed the indoor track and field season, Johnson City High School is hoping to have some type of season in place.

Section IV's statement listed the Department of Health's limitations on large gatherings, and a lack of available indoor facilities as reasons for the postponement.

Despite the postponement, Section IV will allow individual school districts to participate on their own.

Johnson City track and field coach Eric Putman said he was planning on the indoor season beginning along with the rest of winter sports in early January.

"The initial hope was that we'd start November 30 like we normally would, have our month of preseason preparation for competition, and then once the first of the year rolled around we'd be able to compete and do our normal thing, which would have been ideal for us," said Putman.

Now, it's up to each school district to map out a schedule on their own, if they choose to participate.

"Hopefully we can come up with some sort of a schedule if possible, maybe where we do a dual meet scenario with another school, we do a limited number of events," he said.

Putman said the biggest hurdle is finding places to compete.

"We do a lot of our competitions at colleges and with schools in the SUNYAC and possibly the ECAC conference canceling their sports, they've closed their facilities down," he said. "Without hearing back from those schools, we're kind of up in the air as to where we can do our competition."

Putman said there haven't been discussions among schools or coaches yet, but he anticipates there is a way to make a season work.

"If we can break our meets down like we have in the past, where we have just five, or six or seven schools per meet, you know and just have a limited number of entries per event then that decreases the number of people in the building," said Putman.

Putman said he isn't sure when a plan will be put in place, but the main goal is bringing competition back to athletes.

"These are kids that haven't had a sport to do since, you know the end of February beginning of March, and it's rough on them," he said. "We're kind of hoping that some things will go in our favor."