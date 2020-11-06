The Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle Campaign” needs your help

(WBNG) -- The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign kicked off Friday, but due to the pandemic, local SA leaders say they need more volunteers.

"COVID has definitely impacted our kettle campaign," said Captain Joseph Hansen with the Salvation Army of Binghamton.

With more people staying indoors, setting up and running kettles around the Southern Tier has been a bit of a challenge.

"We're coming up way short on volunteers. Usually we get between 400 to 500 volunteers during the Christmas season," said Hansen. "This year, we're looking at getting maybe 100."

The Salvation Army of Binghamton has seen a financial loss during the pandemic, but they are hoping to raise $100,000 this holiday season. Captain Hansen says he is confident the community will pull through, as they always have before.

"We've just seen a lot of generosity out of the community. Every time we've been in need of something, somebody steps up with a donation, either the material or the funds to buy the material," said Hansen.

To give an extra boost, both Walmart and Price Chopper will allow you to donate to the Salvation Army at their registers when you are checking out. If you would like to donate at physical kettle, you can use cash, or pay right on your phone with Kettle Pay.

The Salvation Army also runs the Angel Tree program, which provides new clothing and toys to children in need. This year, The Salvation Army of Binghamton hopes to help 500 local children. You can visit any participating Walmart to pick a tag off of the tree to shop for their Christmas wish list. You can also participate by shopping online, using Walmart's Registry for Good.

Hansen says every donation will go right back to supporting the community during the holidays, and during this pandemic.

If you would like to donate, but cannot do it in person, you can sign up to run a virtual kettle. For more information you can visit their website or call 607-722-2987.