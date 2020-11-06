Twin Senate runoffs in Georgia could shape Biden presidency

ATLANTA (AP) — The outcome in several contested states will determine whether Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump. But if the Democratic challenger wins, the ambitions of a Biden presidency could well come down to Georgia. This newfound battleground, long a Republican stronghold, is poised for twin runoffs on Jan. 5 to settle which party will control the U.S. Senate. Democrat Jon Ossoff is set to challenge Republican Sen. David Perdue. Democrat Raphael Warnock will challenge Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. The outcomes mean the difference between a Democratic majority at least giving a President Biden up-or-down votes on his top priorities or a Republican majority led by Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell confounding a Biden White House at every turn.