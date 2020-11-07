Achieving new heights for in-person visits

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Families went to new heights on Friday to have their first face to face visit in months at Bridgewater Rehabilitation Center in Binghamton.

Bridgewater lifted family members up in the air, to the window of their loved ones for a face to face socially distanced encounter.

The nursing center was inspired to do something like this after seeing other nursing homes carry out window visits.

The only challenge was that the rooms at Bridgewater are located on the 2nd floor up to the 5th floor.

Bridgewater enlisted the help of a bucket truck to lift the families into the air, each family reserved a time slot for their visit.

Friday was the first time visitors were able to see their loved ones face to face in 7 months.

"To be able to offer this has been very emotional to them [residents] and the staff," said Patrick Calli the Administrator at Bridgewater.

Calli continues, "we have a lot of staff members in the windows today watching them, and they're just excited that we can offer this up to the residents and their loved ones."

The center had 6 families reserved for Friday and expects to offer this service for another week, as long as the weather holds up.

Each family is spaced 30 minutes apart to allow sanitizing of the equipment.

For those with loved ones living at bridgewater, you can call the center at 607-722-7225 to reserve a slot for this type of visit.