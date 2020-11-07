Buechele, No. 18 SMU pull away late, top undermanned Temple

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shane Buechele threw four touchdown passes, two to Tyler Page, and No. 18 SMU broke away from undermanned Temple 47-23. The game was pushed back from its original Thursday date while Temple dealt with virus-related issues. The Owls were missing 15 players who were in COVID-19 protocol. SMU led 20-16 before Buechele connected with Kylen Granson on a 24-yard TD pass on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Mustangs scored four touchdowns in the first 7 1/2 minutes of the period. SMU improved to 7-1. Temple is 1-4.