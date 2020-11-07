Calm, Clear, Cool Night

TONIGHT: Clear skies early. Patchy fog late. Low of 41 (37-44). Winds out of the southwest at 3-8 mph.



SUNDAY: Few clouds early giving way to sunny skies. High of 71 (68-75). Winds light and variable.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies early. Patchy fog late. Low of 42 (38-44). Winds light and variable.



MONDAY: Few clouds early giving way to mostly sunny skies. High of 69. Low of 48. Winds south of the south 3-8 mph.



TUESDAY: Patchy fog early. Mostly sunny skies by noon. Overnight clouds increase ahead of a frontal system. High of 67. Low of 54.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Steadiest rain around midday. Showers begin to taper during the evening hours into Thursday. Chance of rain 60%. High of 66. Low of 45.



THURSDAY: Chance of a lingering showers early. 20%. Partly to mostly sunny skies. High of 54. Low of 37.



FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Isolated passing shower. 20%. High of 52. Low of 37.



SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. High of 49.

The weather remains on cruise control for the next few days as an area of high pressure continues to drift over Pennsylvania. With the high pressure in charge, tonight will be another clear night with the chance for some pockets of valley fog towards the early morning hours.



Sunshine returns by noon on Sunday as temperature sore into the upper 60s to mid 70s across the region. The possibility exist to break several record high temps over the next few days!



This incredible weather last all the way through Tuesday before some clouds build overnight into Wednesday ahead of our next frontal system.



The frontal system will lead to rain showers on Wednesday with some of the steadiest rain during the morning hours through midday. Showers will eventually begin to taper by the evening with the chance of a few lingering showers for early Thursday.



After the cold front passes through the region, temperature return to more seasonable levels.