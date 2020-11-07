China’s October exports accelerate, boosted by US demand

BEIJING (AP) — China’s export growth accelerated in October, boosting the total so far this year back above pre-coronavirus levels for the first time. Customs data showed exports in October rose 11.4% over a year ago to $237.2 billion, up from September’s 9.9% gain. Exporters benefited from China’s early reopening and demand for masks and other medical supplies. Exports for the first 10 months of the year rose 0.5% over the same period a year earlier to $2 trillion, the first positive year-to-date figure. Exports have been bigger than the same month a year earlier since April, but after the first quarter’s 13.3% contraction, the year-to-date total for 2020 was in negative territory until now.