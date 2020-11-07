Cowboys’ Gilbert appears set for 1st NFL start vs. Steelers

ARLINGTON, Ttexas (AP) — Garrett Gilbert appears set for his first NFL start for the Dallas Cowboys against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. The NFL Network, citing unidentified sources, reported the Cowboys planned to start Gilbert at home Sunday. Gilbert’s agent, Leigh Steinberg, posted on Twitter that he was traveling to “see Garrett Gilbert start” against the Steelers. The Cowboys will start their fourth different quarterback in the past five games. Star Dak Prescott is out for the season with a broken ankle.