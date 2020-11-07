Death penalty not sought in train station slaying

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors have decided against seeking the death penalty against a man charged with murder in the stabbing death of an ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of a suburban Philadelphia train station last summer. The (Pottstown) Mercury reports that a Montgomery County prosecutor said officials deemed aggravating factors needed to support capital punishment weren’t present. Eighteen-year-old Gilbert Newton III waived formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty to first- and third-degree murder and a weapons count in the July 27 slaying of 18-year-old Morgan McCaffery. Defense attorney A. Charles Peruto Jr. has said he considers the case manslaughter rather than murder.