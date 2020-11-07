Egyptians vote in 2nd stage of parliamentary election

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptians are trickling into polling stations in the second and final stage of voting for the country’s parliamentary election. Critics say the 596-seat legislature will be like the previous one, which was little more than a rubber stamp for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi’s policies. That leaves the former military general with almost unchecked powers. The two-day vote is taking place in 13 of Egypt’s 27 provinces, including the capital Cairo and the two provinces of the Sinai Peninsula. The first stage of the vote took place in October in the 14 other provinces, and produced a low voter turnout in an embarrassment to el-Sissi’s government.