Ethiopia set to remove leadership of defiant Tigray region

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s upper house of parliament has voted to set up an interim government in the country’s Tigray region, where fighting erupted this week between regional forces and those of the federal government Expert have cautioned that the major African power could slide into civil war. The House of Federation’s decision paves the way for the removal of the northern Tigray region’s leadership that Ethiopia’s federal government considers illegal. It needs no further approval. Ethiopia’s federal government says “the transitional administration will appoint officials, ensure the respect for rule of law, approve the region’s budget and facilitate the process of conducting elections.”