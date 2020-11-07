Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — A person with knowledge of the matter tells The Associated Press that Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has been fined $100,000 and the club $250,000 because coaches improperly wore facial coverings last Sunday. The person said Friday that members of the coaching staff were “not wearing face coverings at all times on the sidelines.” Tomlin was among those cited for not following protocols during the victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The league has been clamping down on violators. The Las Vegas Raiders and coach Jon Gruden this week were fined a total $650,000 and docked a sixth-round draft pick for repeated violations.