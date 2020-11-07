How Biden navigated pandemic politics to win the White House

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden’s decision to step away from in-person campaigning this spring was without precedent in modern American politics. In an era when voters are accustomed to seeing their presidential candidates constantly, the idea of a complete withdrawal was unthinkable. It prompted ridicule from President Donald Trump, who constantly teased Biden for “hiding in his basement” and returned to large in-person events with far fewer precautions. But it allowed Biden to define himself early on as a responsible foil to Trump, someone who could make difficult choices and serve as something of a role model to a country facing a historic set of crises.