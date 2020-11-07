Biden win sparks smattering of protests; most stay peaceful

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s win in the hotly contested presidential race was sparking some protests around the country. Most of the protests remained peaceful. But there remained fears of violence erupting as President Donald Trump so far refuses to concede. In the battleground hotspot of Georgia, pro-Trump demonstrators gathered in Atlanta to argue the race still wasn’t over. Yet in Lansing, Michigan, some Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter demonstrators were seen praying with one another and singing Amazing Grace. Elsewhere, in cities around the country, people flocked into the streets honking horns, banging pots and pans, and celebrating Biden’s projected win to become the nation’s 46th president. Trump has vowed to continue to fight his case in the courts.