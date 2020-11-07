Man sentenced to 6 years on federal drug, gun convictions

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man shot in the ankle by a western Pennsylvania police officer and later found with heroin and cocaine on his person 3 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to six years in prison. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that a federal judge imposed the sentence Friday on 35-year-old Julius Hurt, who pleaded guilty in February to violating federal gun and drug laws. Authorities said a Waynesburg officer chased the suspect in May 2017, and they allege Hurt pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the officer, who fired. Authorities said two loaded guns fell next to Hurt as he collapsed.