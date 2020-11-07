Maryland gets first win against Penn State in 5 years, 35-19

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa competed 18 of 26 passes for 282 yards and three touchdown passes and Maryland beat Penn State 35-19. Rakim Jarrett caught five passes for 144 yards with a pair of touchdowns, Dontay Demus caught another, and Jake Funk added 80 yards rushing and a score for the Terps, who won for just the third time in the 44-game series and first since 2015. Sean Clifford completed 27 of 57 passes for 340 yards with two interceptions and three touchdowns for the Nittany Lions, who fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2001.