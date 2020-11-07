NJ man sentenced to 41 years in murders of parents

BELVIDERE, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man has been sentenced to more than four decades in prison in the murder of his parents in their home in New Jersey a year ago. The Warren County prosecutor’s office says 51-year-old Todd Warner was sentenced last week to concurrent 36-year terms on two counts of first-degree murder and to a consecutive five-year term on a conviction of fraudulent use of a credit card. Prosecutors said Warner pleaded guilty earlier to the charges in the October 2019 deaths of his 73-year-old parents, Frank and Joyanne Warner, who had invited him to live with them.