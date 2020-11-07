PA sees highest daily increase in positive COVID cases, record high in testing

PENNSYLVANIA (WBNG) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed the highest daily increase of positive COVID cases and a record number of PCR tests administered.

The DOH said the state reported 4,035 additional positive cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 227,985 and marking the highest daily increase in positive coronavirus cases for the state.

Officials say there were 50,471 test results reported to the department yesterday, and more than 310,000 tests were taken between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6, yielding 18,433 positives.

The state says this is a record number of PCR test results for Pennsylvania.

The department of health said 1,597 individuals are reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 345 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The DOH says however they are seeing a significant increase in the number of positive COVID cases in younger age groups, and particularly that of ages 19 to 24.

PA Officials remind residents that wearing masks and face coverings is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, and consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of the virus.

To find the most accurate daily data from PA, click here.