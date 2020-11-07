Police kill 2 militants, seize weapons in eastern Pakistan

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s counterterrorism police say they killed two militants belong to an al-Qaeda subcontinent chapter in an overnight operation in eastern Punjab province. Police say the militants had plans to carry out “subversive activities” in the district of Dera Ghazi Khan. An official says the intelligence-based operation was underway at the militants’ hideout when they opened fire. Two other militants escaped in the dark and police seized arms and ammunition. Militants from insurgency-hit Baluchistan and fighters linked to the banned Pakistani Taliban often take shelter in the district.