Biden takes Pennsylvania; Lamb wins in 17th House District

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters have pushed Democrat Joe Biden over the top to make him the new president-elect, and also returned 18 members to Congress. Democratic U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb won a second full term in Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District in the Pittsburgh area. Lamb beat Republican Sean Parnell as The Associated Press called the race Saturday. Lamb had declared victory late Wednesday, but the AP had yet to call the race at the time. Lamb became a Democratic star in 2018 when he won two races in two districts that had been hostile to Democrats.