Restaurants detail how they’re staying environmentally conscious while seeing increases in takeout

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- While takeout has increased, restaurants in Binghamton say they're trying to take steps to reduce the use of plastic.

Some restaurants have switched to using cardboard boxes for take-out. Others like Dos Rios Cantina say that despite the fact that it still uses plastic, it tries to limit the amount that it uses.

They say they have, in fact, ordered more plastic this year due to demand. But they say they always try to ask guests how many plastic products they really need to limit the amount of use.

Apps like Grubhub and Doordash do the same so that they don't have to pick up excess plastic utensils.

Dos Rios adds that the plastic containers it uses are recyclable and can be reused. They say the restaurant tries to be as environmentally conscious as possible.