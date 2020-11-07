Restaurants in Binghamton are busy amid Restaurant Week

(WBNG) -- Restaurants in Binghamton say they are looking forward to Restaurant Week and this year.

Despite 2020 being a challenging year, restaurant owners say Restaurant Week will be no different.

Restaurants that 12 News spoke with say they have seen more people taking advantage of Restaurant Week this year as it is primarily being conducted through takeout.

But, due to the nice weather, many people have also chosen to dine-in this week.

Restaurants say they are happy that the menu prices reflected during the week allow more people to come to the restaurants and people can try a variety of new dishes.