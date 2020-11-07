Steelers add newly acquired LB Williamson, cut Wisniewski

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have added newly acquired linebacker Avery Williamson to their 53-man roster. Pittsburgh brought Williamson over from the New York Jets to provide roster depth at a position decimated by injuries to starter Devin Bush and backup Ulysses Gilbert. Williamson, however, is likely to be inactive for Pittsburgh’s visit to Dallas after sitting out practice due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols. The Steelers also cut veteran offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski. The team signed Wisniewski, a Pittsburgh native, to a two-year deal in March but a pectoral injury in the season opener against the New York Giants sent Wisniewski to injured reserve.