Up for the count: Election workers toil away in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ballot counters in Pennsylvania are continuing their toil into the weekend in some counties as the world waits to see whether President Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden will win the all-important state. Crews in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia are resuming work Saturday. The canvassing that in a normal year would have wrapped up Friday will carry into next week. Many counties are waiting until Monday to begin going through provisional ballots. Biden has a narrow but growing margin drawing him closer to winning Pennsylvania’s cache of 20 electoral votes. Counties must submit unofficial returns to the state Tuesday.