Veteran’s Day celebrations begin with Letters to Vets

(WBNG) -- Almost 800 letters were delivered by the Nam Knights Motorcycle Club and teacher Sarah Eisele from Johnson City Elementary School to the Veterans House in Oxford.

The letters were written by students in grades pre-K through 5th from Johnson City, Chenango Forks, and Windsor Central School Districts.

Organizers say it was a successful day and hope to involve more school districts next year.

Organizers added next year they hope to double the number of letters.

To learn more about the Nam Knights not for profit organization that supports Veterans and law enforcement, click here.