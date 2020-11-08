Biden promotes unity, turns to business of transition

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden used his first national address as president-elect to vow to heal a deeply divided nation, declaring “let this grim era of demonization in American begin to end here and now.” His calls for reconciliation at a Saturday evening victory celebration came even as President Donald Trump continued to argue that the election had been stolen from him, an indication that the divisive politics that have gripped the U.S. over the past four years are far from over. It also suggested that even as Biden seeks to build out a government during his transition to the White House, the president has little interest in helping him do so.