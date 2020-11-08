Binghamton University students host virtual yoga session

VESTAL (WBNG) -- A group of Binghamton University students held a virtual yoga fundraiser on Zoom this morning to highlight the importance of both mental and physical health.

Students who are a part of the Emerging Leaders Program at Binghamton University collaborated with the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier and TryYoga for the event.

The students said they wanted to focus on the importance of mental and physical health.

The hour long yoga class was held virtually over Zoom and was open to members of the community as well as studets.

At the end of the class, there was a raffle for a free month of yoga classes with TryYoga on Washington Street in Binghamton.

