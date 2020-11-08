Christian churches mirror country’s political division

NEW YORK (AP) — The messages in Christian houses of worship on the first weekend since the election have been as divided as the country’s electorate. Religious leaders are mostly calling for peace and unification, though some bemoaned the result and others celebrated. Hours after the news broke Saturday, St. Joseph on the Brandywine Deacon Michael Stankewicz led a prayer during afternoon Mass at President-elect Joe Biden’s home church in Wilmington, Delaware. He asked “that our newly elected officials lead with wisdom and integrity to bring about unity, peace and reconciliation in our country and around the world.”