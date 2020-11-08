Club-wielding police in Belarus arrest nearly 400 protesters

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Club-swinging police have gone after demonstrators in Belarus’ capital who were demanding the resignation of the country’s authoritarian president on the 90th consecutive day of protests. Human rights activists said nearly 400 people were arrested Sunday. Thousands of demonstrators tried to enter central Minsk, but police cordoned off the area with armored vehicles and riot officers and prevented the protesters from assembling in a single place. The Belarusian Association of Journalists said at least nine journalists were detained. The wave of protests, unprecedented in their size and duration, began after the Aug. 9 election that official results say gave President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office. The opposition and some poll workers say the results were manipulated.