Dutch Protestant Church admits failing Jews in World War II

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch Protestant Church has made a far-reaching recognition of guilt for its failure to do more to help Jews during and after World War II. It also acknowledged the church’s role in preparing ”the ground in which the seeds of anti-Semitism and hatred could grow.” Sunday’s statement came at a solemn ceremony to mark Monday’s anniversary of the Nazis’ anti-Jewish Kristallnacht pogrom in Germany and Austria. More than 100,000 Dutch Jews, or 70% of the country’s Jewish community, didn’t survive World War II. Most were deported, along with Roma and Sinti, and killed in Nazi concentration camps.