Earthquake felt across southern New England

BOSTON (AP) --The strongest earthquake to hit southern New England in decades rattled homes and nerves Sunday morning, but didn't cause any significant damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey's National Earthquake Information Center said the 3.6 magnitude earthquake centered off the coast of New Bedford, Massachusetts in Buzzards Bay struck just after 9 a.m.

The earthquake struck at a depth of a little more than 15 kilometers and was felt across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and into Connecticut and Long Island, New York.

The agency said it was the strongest earthquake in the area since a magnitude 3.5 temblor hit in March 1976.