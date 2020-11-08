Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shane Buechele threw four touchdown passes, two to Tyler Page, and No. 18 SMU broke away from undermanned Temple 47-23. The game was pushed back from its original Thursday date while Temple dealt with virus-related issues. The Owls were missing 15 players who were in COVID-19 protocol. SMU led 20-16 before Buechele connected with Kylen Granson on a 24-yard TD pass on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Mustangs scored four touchdowns in the first 7 1/2 minutes of the period. SMU improved to 7-1. Temple is 1-4.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa competed 18 of 26 passes for 282 yards and three touchdown passes and Maryland beat Penn State 35-19. Rakim Jarrett caught five passes for 144 yards with a pair of touchdowns, Dontay Demus caught another, and Jake Funk added 80 yards rushing and a score for the Terps, who won for just the third time in the 44-game series and first since 2015. Sean Clifford completed 27 of 57 passes for 340 yards with two interceptions and three touchdowns for the Nittany Lions, who fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2001.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nick Patti had two touchdown runs, Kenny Pickett added a 10-yard TD run and Pittsburgh capitalized on short fields to defeat Florida State 41-17, snapping a four-game losing streak. Pickett returned to the starting lineup after missing two games due to an ankle injury. The senior completed 21 of 27 passes for 210 yards, connecting with freshman Jordan Addison a season-high 11 times for 127 yards.

ARLINGTON, Ttexas (AP) — Garrett Gilbert appears set for his first NFL start for the Dallas Cowboys against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. The NFL Network, citing unidentified sources, reported the Cowboys planned to start Gilbert at home Sunday. Gilbert’s agent, Leigh Steinberg, posted on Twitter that he was traveling to “see Garrett Gilbert start” against the Steelers. The Cowboys will start their fourth different quarterback in the past five games. Star Dak Prescott is out for the season with a broken ankle.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have added newly acquired linebacker Avery Williamson to their 53-man roster. Pittsburgh brought Williamson over from the New York Jets to provide roster depth at a position decimated by injuries to starter Devin Bush and backup Ulysses Gilbert. Williamson, however, is likely to be inactive for Pittsburgh’s visit to Dallas after sitting out practice due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols. The Steelers also cut veteran offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski. The team signed Wisniewski, a Pittsburgh native, to a two-year deal in March but a pectoral injury in the season opener against the New York Giants sent Wisniewski to injured reserve.