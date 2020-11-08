Injured Big Ben rallies unbeaten Steelers past Cowboys 24-19

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger threw all three of his touchdown passes after shrugging off a knee injury, rallying Pittsburgh to a 24-19 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and keeping the Steelers as the NFL’s only unbeaten team. Pittsburgh is 8-0 for the first time in the storied franchise’s history despite an upset bid from the Cowboys. Garrett Gilbert was the fourth different starting quarterback in five games for Dallas (2-7). His first career start ended up being a lift for an offense on a team that still lost its fourth straight game without Dak Prescott.