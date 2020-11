(WREX) — Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has died.

According to the official Facebook page of Jeopardy!, Trebek died Sunday morning surrounded by his friends and family.

Trebek announced he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in a video message released on “Jeopardy!” social media accounts in March of 2019.

Trebek was 80 years old.