Judge: Man cannot be retried in 1996 slayings of 2 cousins

READING, Pa. (AP) — An eastern Pennsylvania judge has ruled that a man cannot be tried a second time in the shooting deaths of two cousins almost a quarter of a century ago. The Reading Eagle reports that a Berks County judge last month dismissed the charges against 44-year-old Roderick Johnson, saying his initial trials were unfair and trying him again for the same crimes would violate federal double jeopardy laws. The state attorney general’s office is considering an appeal. Johnson was convicted in 1997 of first-degree murder and sentenced to death, but a county judge granted him a new trial in 2013, citing misconduct by prosecutors.