NYS coronavirus update from Gov. Cuomo says Broome Co. has 3.05% positivity rate

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement regarding the state's COVID-19 progress that Broome County's rate of positivity for yesterday was just above 3%.

Governor Cuomo said that focus areas under the micro-cluster strategy reported a combined rate of positive tests of 3.72%, while the remainder of the state not within focus zones reported a rate of 2.23% yesterday.

The Southern Tier reported a positivity rate yesterday of 1.3%.

The Governor also reported as of yesterday there were 21 newly reported cases of COVID in Broome County, 11 in Delaware County, 5 in Chenango County, 13 in Tioga County, and 25 in Steuben County.

He said there are 1, 396 reported hospitalizations with 185 newly admitted patients in the state.

18 people died of the coronavirus in NY state yesterday bringing the state-wide total to 25,947 deaths. This includes 1 death in Broome County.