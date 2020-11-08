Philadelphia wins Supporters’ Shield with 2-0 win over Revs

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Sergio Santos and Cory Burke both scored and Philadelphia captured its first-ever Supporters’ Shield with a 2-0 victory over the New England Revolution. Philadelphia was in a tie with Toronto FC for the trophy heading into Sunday’s Decision Day. But Toronto fell 2-1 to the Red Bulls and Philadelphia finished with 47 points to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference and home-field advantage through the playoffs.