Philly claims Supporters’ Shield on final day of MLS season

The Philadelphia Union wrapped up the Supporters’ Shield and top-seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs on the final day of the MLS regular season. The Union got goals from Sergio Santos and Cory Burke to beat New England 2-0 and claim the Supporters’ Shield for the first time in club history. Every team in the league was in action on the final day. Expansion sides Nashville and Inter Miami claimed playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. Out West, Sporting Kansas City, Portland and Seattle were vying for the No. 1 seed.