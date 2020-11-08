Recording breaking temperatures to start the work week

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Low of 39 (36-44). Winds light out of the south.



MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. High of 72 (68-75). Winds light and variable.



MONDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear early. Patchy fog late. Low of 48 (44-50). Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.



TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Becoming breezy late. High of 69. Low of 54. Winds out of the south at 5-12 mph.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers developing. Showers linger into the overnight hours. Chance of rain 70%. High of 66. Low of 45. Winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. A few lingering showers early. Chance of rain 30%. High of 54. Low of 36.



FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies. High of 53. Low of 35.



SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, seasonable. High of 49. Low of 36.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Chance of rain 40%. High of 52.



If you liked the past few evenings, then you will also like the weather tonight. Mainly clear skies and mild early before temperatures dip to near 40 degrees by the early morning hours.



Monday will be another beautiful day with bright skies and temperatures in the 70s. Tuesday will be more of the same as temperatures top out near 70 degrees but, we increase the cloud cover slightly.



Unfortunately, this stretch of weather cannot last forever and Wednesday will be the end of it. Temperatures will remain warm, in the 60s but rain showers will develop as a cold front will pass through the region



Showers have the potential of lingering into early Thursday as temperatures begin to return to more seasonable levels.