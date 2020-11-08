SUNY schools implement COVID-19 comprehensive plan for Spring 2021

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- The SUNY system has implemented a comprehensive COVID-19 plan for the upcoming Spring 2021 semester.

The main components of the plan include a requirement of all students being tested for the coronavirus upon returning to school for the Spring.

The SUNY system has pushed the start date for the semester back until February 1 and has canceled Spring Break for schools to attempt to limit the spread of the virus.

Officials say all students must also complete a seven day precautionary quarantine upon arriving to their respective campus.

Students must also wear a mask at all times while on campus, including while social distancing.



For the complete Spring guidelines, click here.