Trebek remembered for grace that elevated him above TV host

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Trebek never pretended to have all the answers, but the “Jeopardy!” host became an inspiration and solace to Americans who otherwise are at odds with each other. He looked and sounded the part of a senior statesman, impeccably suited and groomed and with an authoritative voice any politician would crave. He commanded his turf -the quiz show’s stage — but refused to overshadow the brainy contestants who passed through during his long run. And when he faced the challenge of pancreatic cancer, which claimed his life Sunday at 80, he was honest, optimistic and graceful. Trebek died at his Los Angeles home, surrounded by family and friends, “Jeopardy!” studio Sony said.