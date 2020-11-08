Twin Tiers Honor Flights hosts pasta dinner for veterans

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The American Legion Post 1645 hosted the Twin Tiers Honor Flight pasta dinner to honor local veterans today.

The organization says the pasta dinner fundraiser was to help raise money for Honor Flight trips in the upcoming year.

Honor Flights are trips organized by non-profits which transport U.S. military veterans to see the memorials of the respective war they fought in.

The trips go to Washington, DC, and are no cost to the veterans.

For veterans who have gone on an Honor Flight, the spaghetti dinners were free, while the veteran's guests' meals were fundraising at ten dollars each.

The organization was also selling its first ever Honor Flight calendars.

Twin Tier Honor Flight President Patricia Vincent says since they weren’t able to take any trips this year they still wanted a way to honor local veterans.

“We try to keep in touch with them,” Vincent said. “We sent cards out to them. We thought this would be a nice way to do it.”

Vincent also mentioned the organization plans to host another pasta dinner in the future.